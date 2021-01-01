DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- Griffin Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 12:21 a.m. on Friday.
The first baby born at the Childbirth Center at Griffin Hospital was named Ashley Grace.
She is the daughter of Lisa and Nicholas Detoro of Milford.
Ashley was born at 7 pounds 11 ounces, and has two siblings at home – Alyssa and Anthony.
