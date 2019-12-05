NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven 'Grinch' stealing Christmas decorations was caught on camera by a homeowner.
The suspect is seen carrying a blue reusable bag, walking onto a porch and stealing Christmas statues.
Homeowner Lisa Siedlarz’s surveillance cameras caught the suspect in the act.
“I came downstairs yesterday to get the mail and said, where is ‘Snoopy and Woodstock?’ So, I went upstairs and looked at my cameras. Saw they were there, they were there and then they were gone,” Siedlarz said.
The suspect, who was on a bicycle, took off with the two Christmas statues from the New Haven home around 9:30 Tuesday night.
“They had their hood drawn. Shoved the two ornaments in their bag and unplugged them, ran down the stairs and dropped them. They fell out of the bag and then he shoved them back in. Got on the bike and took off,” Siedlarz described.
One of the statues, Siedlarz has owned for 10 years.
“I love Christmas, and I love Snoopy, and I’ve been collecting Snoopy stuff for year. And you can't replace it,” she said.
She now has another Snoopy statue in its place, which was in her basement. She used a bike lock over the leg so it can’t get stolen.
Siedlarz also shared pictures and videos with her neighbors.
“I run the neighborhood block watch so I was able to share the photos with the 600 people who have shared it with other people and if they see the person, they can report it,” Siedlarz said, adding that she has called police to report it.
While she doesn't know if she will ever get these two items back, she hopes no one else gets their decorations stolen.
