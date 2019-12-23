WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A family owned and operated tree removal business in Wethersfield is trying to get through the holidays after a scrooge stole some equipment from them.
"As they say, the grinch stole Christmas, but he didn't steal their spirit,” said Bruce Graver, owner of Graver Tree Inc.
He said someone got away with more than $100,000 worth of equipment early Friday morning.
"The guys get here early, about quarter to 6, to open up and start loading the trucks and everything. Instantly they saw a truck missing and at least 25 saws missing,” Graver said.
Surveillance footage shows the truck driving across the parking lot and pulling out onto Silas Dean Highway. The time stamp was 4:45 a.m.
The truck that was stolen is a white 2018 Ford F-550, with the license plate AE-49881.
"If it was the person we think it is, he has friends here and he put them all out of work,” Graver said. Wethersfield Police couldn't say anything about a potential suspect, but they are investigating this as a burglary.
"We have detectives looking into a couple of leads right now, but if anyone does have any information, we ask that they do call the Wethersfield Police Department,” said Lt. Donald Crabtree, Detective Bureau Commander.
In the meantime, Graver said they'll do their best with what's left.
"We hope to get some things done even though we're down a truck, down equipment, we have to keep going,” Graver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.