GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a new learning curve for parents and school districts nationwide during this pandemic, and it’s e-learning or distance learning.
While some districts are underway, other’s like Griswold are getting more online.
Parents like Noah White lined up on Tuesday morning to sign up for e-learning as the Griswold School District distributed hundreds of Chromebooks and tablets.
“I knew it was coming at some point, I knew things would happen. Predictable, but not to this degree,” White said.
The shutting down of schools because of the coronavirus forced many districts to begin distance learning, asap.
Teachers teach from home, as weekly lesson plans get emailed to their students at home.
“I have four kids in three different schools about 17 teachers I’m getting email and texts from about doing different things, its very overwhelming,” said parent Millie Smith.
“You see a lot of kids in one household and one or two devices, there’s not a place for everybody to be not a place for everybody to learn,” said Jill Curioso, of Griswold schools IT.
Many families in Griswold don’t have the means to provide each student with their own laptop, then there is the issue of WiFi.
“Atlantic broadband has been great, Charter has been great, everybody is offering free hot spots for families in need who don’t have any internet,” Curioso said.
Keeping up with school work online won’t be a problem for sophomore Jacob McDonald, who thinks the other lesson learned here is self-motivation.
“The only part that’s been hitting me is the whole social distancing thing, not being able to do anything,” he said.
“It’s a whole new ballgame for all of us, and were doing what we can to stay connected to the students the families,” said parent and teacher Lisa McDonald.
The students are using the Chromebooks for now in Griswold, but after coronavirus is flattened out and the kids back in school, they’ll probably keep them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.