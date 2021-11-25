GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – A Griswold grandmother and mother mother are facing charges, accused in the death of her 6-week-old infant.
CT State Police have arrested 35-year-old Crystal Czyzewski and charged her with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a child.
According to police, emergency responders were called to a home in Griswold on Nov. 17 for the report of an unresponsive infant.
The baby was ultimately taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was treated for several days.
On Sunday, Nov. 21, police said the baby passed away.
Czyzewski was arrested on Monday and was held on a $500,000 bond.
According to court documents, Czyzewski told police that on Nov. 17, her two children were crying, including the infant. She reportedly told police "it was too much."
"She admitted to placing a blanket over the victim's face while he was sitting in a swing in the house. She admitted she placed her hand over the blanket and the victim's face for '20 minutes' until he was dead," a police report says.
She then reportedly told police she left the baby in the swing for the rest of the day. She didn't call 911 until about 9 p.m.
On the 911 call, she told police her baby was "barely breathing" and that "stuff was coming from his nose."
The baby was taken first to Backus Hospital before being flown to Connecticut Children's.
Police also said Czyzewski never went to visit the baby while he was at the hospital.
Czyzewski also told police her mother, Linda Kennison, knew the baby "was not breathing all day, but did not know that she had suffocated him."
She also says her mother told her to lie to the police.
Documents said “She and the accused (Czyzewski) devised a plan to put food in the victim’s mouth to make it look like the baby was still alive.”
When asked why they did that, Czyzewski told them she was “concerned she would lose her 5-year-old if the truth was revealed."
Quinnipiac University professor of social work Laura Mutrie explains the resources available if parents need help.
"There’s programs, like Child First, which comes into the home and, especially, helps brand news babies all the way up to 6 years old and the most at risk parents and children can get referred," Mutrie explained.
Mutrie says faith organizations, 211, Head Start, Nurturing Families Network, and the Department of Children and Families are also resources.
"There are supports out there and people have to have the courage to reach out," Mutrie added.
Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors and friends off camera.
One neighbor says his heart goes out to the family. Another said she's shocked this happened.
The grandmother of the infant, Linda Kennison, was taken into custody yesterday and transported, without incident, to Troop E in Montville for processing.
Kennison was charged with risk of injury to a minor and was held on $250,000 bail.
Kennison is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on November 26.
No further arrests are anticipated in this investigation.
