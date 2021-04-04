ESSEX (WFSB) - A popular location for Easter Sunday was forced to close for Covid-19 reasons.
According to management, a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The restaurant was forced to cancel many reservations but is still offering food to go.
There was no estimate on when the venue could reopen to the public.
