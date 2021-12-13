GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - A Griswold man has been charged, accused of yelling racial slurs at a person over the weekend.
It happened around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday at the Oak Tree Village Apartments.
State Police say the victim is a, what was described as, minority.
A witness told State Police that, in addition to the racial slurs, the man, identified as 28-year-old Robert Authelet, had also spit on the person's front door and had gotten into a fight with them.
When State Police stepped inside one of the apartments, they were immediately confronted by Authelet, who tried to push the trooper out of the residence.
Authelet continued to yell out racial slurs while he was being put in the back of a State Police cruiser.
State Police noted that a minor was present when all of this took place.
Investigators charged Authelet with risk of injury to a minor, intimidation bias/bigotry, interfering with an officer, threatening, and breach of peace.
His bond was set at $25,000.
