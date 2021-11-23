GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – A Griswold mother is facing charges, accused in the death of her 6-week-old infant.
CT State Police have arrested 35-year-old Crystal Czyzewski and charged her with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a child.
According to police, emergency responders were called to a home in Griswold on Nov. 17 for the report of an unresponsive infant.
The baby was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was treated for several days.
On Sunday, Nov. 21, police said the baby passed away.
Czyzewski was arrested on Monday and was held on a $500,000 bond.
According to court documents, Czyzewski told police that on Nov. 17, her two children were crying, including the infant.
"She admitted to placing a blanket over the victim's face while he was sitting in a swing in the house. She admitted she placed her hand over the blanket and the victim's face for "20 minutes" until he was dead," a police report says.
She then reportedly told police she left the baby in the swing for the rest of the day. She didn't call 911 until about 9 p.m.
On the 911 call, she reportedly said her baby was "barely breathing" and that "stuff was coming from his nose."
Czyzewski also told police her mother, Linda Kennison, knew the baby "was not breathing all day, but did not know that she had suffocated him."
She also says her mother told her to lie to the police.
Documents said “She and the accused (Czyzewski) devised a plan to put food in the victim’s mouth to make it look like the baby was still alive.”
When asked why they did that, Czyzewski told them she was “concerned she would lose her 5-year-old if the truth was revealed.”
