GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - It's the last weekend off for students in Griswold.
Channel 3 sat down with Griswold Public Schools superintendent Shawn McKenna on Friday morning.
Griswold's first day of school is Aug. 30.
The district said it is offering five days a week of full in-person learning. There will be no online learning.
It said it is striving to remain in-person all year.
For a detailed look at the district's "welcome back" plan, head here.
