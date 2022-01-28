CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - Grocery stores and liquor stores are busy before Winter Storm Bobby.
Shoppers say they’re stocking up because they are not venturing out this weekend.
Neil Johnson is making sure he has what he wants to drink, when he hunkers down this weekend.
“You need to stock up. You know you’re going to be inside for a period of time because it’s not safe to be out<’ said Johnson.
He decided to head out before Winter Storm Bobby started.
“I have wine and Stella. The Stella is for the football games and the wine is for tomorrow when I’ll be hiding out from the world with two feet of snow!” said Johnson.
The third-generation owner of M and R liquors, Kyle Rounseville, says he’s seen an increase in people and sales starting earlier this week.
“I think we’ve seen a little bit of a pickup since Wednesday actually. People preparing for the storm. It’s been hard at first to see what the storm is going to do but seeing an uptick in sales,” said Rounseville.
That uptick in sales isn’t just at liquor stores, people have ventured to grocery stores to get what they need for the weekend.
“Definitely busier than a normal Friday. We are up 30% in sales,” said Rounseville.
At Stew Leonard’s, they’ve been ready for the crowds.
Stew Leonard’s Newington Director of Sales Curtis Potter said, “we getting customers in here, getting them out quickly. We have plenty of cashiers and shelves are fully loaded. We have plenty of milk and bread.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.