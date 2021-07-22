HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The pain at the checkout line is real as grocery prices continue to spike.
It has shoppers wondering if they’ll see any relief anytime soon.
Christine Collins of Hartford and her cousin Candy Law noticed their climbing grocery bills.
“It’s very frustrating, but you know the economy went down and we got to bring it back up,” Collins said. “So, what can we do?”
Grocery costs aren't the only thing skyrocketing.
The Consumer Price Index, which tracks prices for goods across the economy, has gone up more than 5 percent over the last year. That's the biggest 12-month surge since 2008.
“It’s insane, but there’s really nothing we can do about it,” said Joel Perez, owner of Key Food Fresh Supermarket in Hartford.
Perez’s family has been in the industry for decades but has rarely seen this kind of prolonged increase which has forced them to raise their prices.
“It’s just tough because we don’t want to do it to our customers, it just reflects back on everyone,” Perez said. “It’s a cycle.”
The National Grocers Association said food prices have climbed for a number of reasons, including falling production due to fewer available workers along with increasing fuel costs and supply chain issues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Industry experts warn grocery prices likely won't dip until at least October.
Perez said all he can do is communicate with his customers and wait patiently for better deals around the corner.
“We are hoping this goes down a bit,” he said. “We just tell them to hang in there.”
