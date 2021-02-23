(WFSB) – Supermarket workers are not happy with the governor’s decision to switch up Connecticut’s vaccine rollout strategy.
Union UFCW Local 371 issued a statement on Monday night calling the state’s revamped age-based plan “disappointing.”
It argued that grocery store employees went from being the next in line to, in many cases, the back of the line.
“In the first weeks and months of the pandemic, our members were considered heroes,” said Ronald Petronella, Local 371 president. “[Monday], Feb. 22, is even the first ever ‘Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day’. That’s why we are even more disheartened to hear of the governor’s decision to remove our members from the list of essential workers moving to the front of the line for the vaccine.”
UFCW Local 371 said its members have been working on the front lines in Connecticut’s grocery stores selling food and supplies since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people searched for Clorox wipes and toilet paper and when the stores were filled with throngs of mask-less shoppers.
The union argued that in the 11 months since then, those same members reported to work every day, often faced with confronting shoppers head-on when they refused to follow safety protocols.
“I’ve been working on the frontlines serving my customers nearly every day since this started in March,” said Jason Laviana, a Local 371 supermarket employee and resident of Torrington. “I’m proud of the work I have done to keep my community healthy and fed. I never once demanded to stay home for my own safety. However, I have a pre-existing condition, that I was born with, and I didn’t sign up to be exposed to a deadly virus at work. I was counting on this vaccine.”
“Across the US, over 30,100 unionized grocery workers have been exposed or infected,” Petronella said. “Hundreds of UFCW members across Connecticut have gotten COVID, and nearly a dozen more are reported every week. Those exposures lead additional employees to be quarantined from work, and each case has a widespread ripple effect. There is also no way to count the number of customers exposed by each infected member. Getting our members who serve in these essential functions vaccinated as quickly as possible is imperative to the health of our entire state.”
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that Connecticut revamped its vaccine rollout to put teachers and childcare workers at the front of the line and moved everyone else to an age-based timeline.
