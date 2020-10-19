MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – As Connecticut sees a rise once again in coronavirus numbers, the state is also seeing shoppers again stocking up on important items.
Panicked customers left grocery store shelves empty for much of the spring.
This time is nothing like the rush that the state saw in March and April, but the uptick comes as we head into the holidays, so some shoppers are already stocking their pantries.
“The virus is spreading a little bit more, people are starting to stock up again,” said Molly DeVanney, Vice President of Highland Park Market.
Molly DeVanney says she notices customers grabbing a few more items recently during their shopping trips. She says the recent rise in COVID-19 cases is likely a factor, but DeVanney suspect customers also have this past spring in mind, when shelves were empty because of panicked shoppers.
“We saw a lot of overbuying in the spring,” DeVanney said.
This time around, customers are making sure to stock up on holiday needs, especially baking products, as well as staple products.
The news of a rush on groceries can cause others to follow suit. Some customers at Highland Park Market in Manchester say they’re getting ready. Others though, say the spring showed food was still available.
“I got my bread, you know that’s what we need for today, tomorrow, it would have to get really, really bad for me to think about doing that,” said Grace Makos.
DeVanney says shortages in the spring were partially caused by supply chain issues and producers not able to get their products out fast enough.
She’s confident grocery stores will have what you’re looking for, it just might not be your favorite brand.
“Our grocery supplies have told us that there’s plenty of supply,” DeVanney said.
Even customers who are stocking up say they’re not too worried.
If there are supplies of certain items that become limited, DeVanney says there could be purchase limits on items such as meats, paper goods, and cleaning supplies.
