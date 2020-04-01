NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Some grocery store chains in Connecticut have begun limiting customers in addition to product purchases.
Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont issued some shopping tips.
"The workers at grocery stores deserve our praise because they are providing our communities with an invaluable service," Lamont said. "All of us need to do what we can to keep supermarket employees healthy."
He recommended standing 6 feet away from the next shopper, sending only one family member to the store, using a credit or debit card instead of cash, avoid touching as many surfaces as possible and bring disinfecting wipes, and disposing if any worn gloves in receptacles after leaving the store.
Individual stores have issued their own virus safety policies.
Labonne's Markets, for example, posted to social media that it was only allowing between 35 and 20 shoppers at one time in its four locations in Watertown, Prospect, Woodbury and Salisbury.
Signs were posted on some stores in Norwich to warn customers of the new policies, which businesses owners said were meant to promote social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I don’t think its going to work," said Evelyn Gannon of Norwich. "I think it's going to spread a lot faster than people think.”
“I believe it protects the people," said Jeff Eusebio of Montville. "We still have to go out and get essential needs and stuff like that, but I believe social distancing can help out.”
RELATED: Several local grocery stores limiting the amount of shoppers inside at a time
Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling ordered the limit to shoppers in his city, saying these are drastic measures, but it is the only way we can slow the pandemic. Other municipalities have considered following suit.
Wayne Pesce of the Connecticut Food Association said some grocers are limiting the number of customers in the store.
“Not only have a limit of the number of people based on the fire occupancy, also talk about one person shopping trips, also talk about signage in the stores that helps people understand social distancing,” he said.
(2) comments
You wouldn’t have to do this if seniors weren’t in the stores pushing a carriage with one quart of milk in it for a half hour tying up space for others.
Lets be patient and understand each other. No time to fuel frustration. We will get through this
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.