NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Some grocery store chains in Connecticut have begun limiting customers in addition to product purchases.
Labonne's Markets, for example, posted to social media that it was only allowing between 35 and 20 shoppers at one time in its four locations in Watertown, Prospect, Woodbury and Salisbury.
Signs were posted on some stores in Norwich to warn customers of the new policies, which businesses owners said were meant to promote social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I don’t think its going to work," said Evelyn Gannon of Norwich. "I think it's going to spread a lot faster than people think.”
“I believe it protects the people," said Jeff Eusebio of Montville. "We still have to go out and get essential needs and stuff like that, but I believe social distancing can help out.”
RELATED: Several local grocery stores limiting the amount of shoppers inside at a time
Norwalk mayor Harry Rilling ordered the limit to shoppers in his city. Other municipalities have considered following suit.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(1) comment
You wouldn’t have to do this if seniors weren’t in the stores pushing a carriage with one quart of milk in it for a half hour tying up space for others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.