ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -The second way of the coronavirus is here and along with it, grocery stores are beginning to prepare.
Shelves are stocked, but in some stores, the limits are back on certain items.
It limits vary from store to store, but there are not company-wide policies on certain items in Connecticut at this time.
John Boxley was out doing his grocery shopping, and recently he noticed some items are harder to find.
“In New Britain, you can see where the meat, the chicken, the beef, and stuff like that, it’s not as available as it was in the past,” Boxley said.
He’s not imagining things. Certain locations of stores in the state are back to limited toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
“Like tissues, you have to buy a certain amount or whatever,” Boxley said.
“They’re seeing these empty shelves either in person with their own eyes or on social media or news outlets, and it sets this more reactive, primitive mindset,” said Dr. Karl Minges.
Dr. Karl Minges is the Chairman of the Department of Health Administration and Policy at the University of New Haven. He says when people see the spike in cases, there is an instinct to panic shop.
“Stress, that’s where it originates from, not being able to predict the future. Having a very reactive versus a proactive mindset,” Dr. Minges said.
But Dr. Minges says that mindset isn’t necessarily warranted.
“There are warehouses that are stocked with supplies, so should this happen, we won’t see as many bare shelving units,” Dr. Minges said.
During this second wave, shoppers say they won’t be hoarding.
“I know that’s what people had been doing when this all started, but as far as I’m concerned, I didn’t even do that, that time,” said Rahul Roy.
So, how much should people be stocking up? Dr. Minges says having a two-week supply is logical in case you are called as part of a contact tracing or you contract the virus and need to quarantine, you’ll want to have adequate supplies.
