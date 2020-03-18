ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- A common scene at the grocery store lately is empty shelves, as people have been stocking up on things, like toilet paper and other paper products.
Many stores are now setting limits on how much people can buy, as they aren’t sure when the next shipment is coming in.
At Westside Market in Rocky Hill, there was no sign of toilet paper or any paper products, with a similar sight in the cleaning supply and bread aisles.
While they’ll get more deliveries, there are now limits on how much people can buy.
"We had a guy go through the register Saturday morning with 15 3 or 4 pound packages of Purdue chicken breasts,” said Chris Romeo, owner of Westside Market. “We had to stop him and take some back. We let him take a couple."
The store has now put all of its meat and chicken behind the counter, and there are signs letting people know how much they can purchase.
"I can't understand what people are doing with all the chicken, what they freeze or sell it or who knows. But they should limit things the way people are coming through the stores and cleaning everything out,” said shopper David Curtis.
Stores are finding it challenging to restock shelves, as smaller stores do their own ordering but the larger chains don’t always know what’s going to be on the truck.
Shopper Lorraine Kelly went to the store to pick up a few things and said it’s too bad limits weren’t put in place sooner.
"There's nothing anywhere. My main concern is trying to get hand wipes, disposable hand wipes and they are nowhere around,” she said.
