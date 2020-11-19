ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Thanksgiving is just a week away, and with the Centers for Disease Control recommending smaller gatherings, there isn’t the need to buy a ton of food.
Therefore, the way people are shopping this year has changed.
Typically, a big 25-pound turkey might be the star of the show, but this year, people are either looking to find smaller ones, which are harder to find, or they are opting just to buy a turkey breast.
“Instead of getting a big turkey, I opted to do a smaller breast because there will only be two people there,” said Felicia Santostefano on Thursday.
She said she normally hosts about 15 guests, but she is following the recommended guidelines and going smaller this year.
Joseph Canales, the store director at the Rocky Hill Big Y, said they have not seen a reduction in shoppers, even though many people are holding smaller gatherings.
They’ve just seen a reduction in how much people buy.
“What we are seeing of late is that same traffic flow pattern, just buying smaller portions,” Canales said.
Another popular way to go this year is the ready-to-heat and Eat Holiday Feast option.
Supermarkets and restaurants will make the meal for you, with plenty of choices for side dishes if you don’t feel like putting in a lot of work for a smaller crowd.
This year, more and more people shopping this week prior to Thanksgiving, and even last week, to avoid shopping in crowds amidst a pandemic.
Also noticeable on Thursday was the Clorox wipe section being empty. There was still plenty of toilet paper, although people are starting to stock up on that again.
“We are not seeing it to the extreme that it was back in March, but we are seeing a little bit,” Canales said.
The stores say they are being more careful with their ordering this year. They learned from last Easter not to over order too much food in stores, if there is less demand.
They have plenty of supply in warehouses and they will bring it in as needed.
