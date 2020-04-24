(WFSB) – Getting meat at the grocery store may not be as it normally is.
With four locations in Connecticut, LaBonne’s Markets is one of the go-to spots in the state for locally sourced meats.
Starting next Friday, the supermarkets will no longer be advertising their meat specials and it might stay that way for the foreseeable future.
The coronavirus hasn’t just wiped out the currently supply of meat, but what’s in store for the future as well.
“If they know that their chickens or their pigs aren’t going to get processed at the end line, well they’re not going to raise them and feed them and have a product that can’t get processed,” said Bob LaBonne Jr., LaBonne’s Markets President & CEO.
Throw in the additional time it will take to eventually raise a new generation of cows, pigs, and chickens. It’s a lengthy period without much meat and poultry.
“I would be shocked if we’d be able to get a consistent supply chain in before September,” LaBonne Jr. said.
They way LaBonne Jr. looks at it is why risk making false promises by promoting something that might not currently exist.
“I don’t want to advertise something. I can’t even do rain checks because I don’t know when we’re going to get it in,” LaBonne Jr. said.
It’s not all bad news for LaBonne’s Markets as the stocked shelves a result of planning ahead.
“Ever since the virus started, I’ve always tried to be two weeks ahead of everything,” LaBonne Jr. said.
Some more good news for LaBonne’s customers is that despite the decrease in supply, that hasn’t necessarily meant more expensive meat though the price of some meat has gone up.
The key difference moving forward is that there is expected to be a decrease in variety.
