NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski announced he’s getting into the CBD business.
Gronkowski is partnering up with Abacus Health Products, Inc., saying he’s an advocate for CBD in recovery.
“During my career, I pushed myself while recovering from nine surgeries and countless injuries. I was in near constant pain and needed to make a change. Once I retired, I looked for better and more natural ways to recover and discovered CBDMEDIC. These products have helped me safely manage pain better than anything else I’ve tried. Building on my own experience with CBDMEDIC for pain, I’m inspired to work with the company to introduce new CBD products to the market,” Gronkowski said.
Gronkowski retired this past March from the New England Patriots.
During a news conference, Gronkowski was asked if he is ever returning to the NFL.
He had an emotional response, saying “It’s crazy. I understand. I feel that love. But I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover. I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down. And I didn’t like it. And I was losing that joy in life. Like, the joy.”
Gronkowski said his focus now is to achieve optimal health.
