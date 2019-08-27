NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski announced he’s getting into the CBD business.
Gronkowski is partnering up with Abacus Health Products, Inc., saying he’s an advocate for CBD in recovery and that the product has changed his life.
"It would have made a huge difference for me I believe during my playing career. I want the same opportunity for my friends and teammates out there. That's why I'm advocating for CBD to be acceptable for all players to be used for recovery," Gronkowski said on Tuesday.
Gronkowski retired this past March from the New England Patriots.
During a news conference, Gronkowski was asked if he is ever returning to the NFL.
He had an emotional response, saying “It’s crazy. I understand. I feel that love. But I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover. I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down. And I didn’t like it. And I was losing that joy in life. Like, the joy.”
Gronkowski said his focus now is to achieve optimal health.
Those who use CBD say it helps them with pain, and can even help them sleep better.
In fact, Connecticut farmers don’t need convincing that hemp, which is where CBD comes from is worth the effort.
Jarmoc Farms in Enfield started growing hemp this summer.
"It's different for sure. We have doing the same crops for the past 100 years or so, so it's something new,” said Owen Jarmoc, of Jarmoc Farms.
This plant is almost identical to marijuana except it produces CBD and hardly any THC, which creates the high effect people get when smoking pot.
This year, Connecticut lawmakers approved hemp farming, and more than 60 farmers have been granted licenses.
The next step is to partner up with a CBD company.
Those products are already being sold in Connecticut with hemp grown from other states, but the goal is to have Connecticut products.
All of the plants will need to be harvested, which will happen in early October.
The goal is to dry the plants and then CBD will be extracted from the buds.
Connecticut farmers are finding out this is one big, growing business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.