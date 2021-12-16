(WFSB) – Three volunteers from Connecticut are now in Kentucky working to help victims of the recent tornado.
One of those volunteers in Kentucky is from Groton, and he is with the American Red Cross.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s a horrific disaster here,” says Joe Apicelli. He says he has been volunteering with the American Red Cross since 2005.
Apicelli says he witnessed several kinds of natural disasters like hurricanes and catastrophic flooding. He says that the destruction in Kentucky is hard to witness.
“Seeing the pictures through the television give you that image. Being on site and seeing the vastness of it can be overwhelming. In some area’s it’s 360 degrees of trees down, buildings just blown apart.” Says Apicelli.
Apicelli and the American Red Cross are tracing the path of the tornado. They say they are also working to give out supplies along the way.
“Basically, we’re starting in Mayfield and we’re working north the 200-mile path of the tornados,” says Apicelli.
He says that many of the people he has helped along the way, have lost everything.
“The comments we heard is it came so suddenly there was no time to react. What they’re saying is now what? How do we begin? You can watch them walk through the properties that have been destroyed. The despair, the anxiety, they are frightened,” says Apicelli.
He says he has seen a lot of heartache in many Kentucky communities, but he is also seeing communities rally together.
“Disasters do a really funny thing I’ve seen it a lot it really brings strangers together. It brings neighbors together it brings communities as one. If anything, we realize we are one human family people,” Apicelli.
The American Red Cross says other Connecticut residents can help by donating money or by donating blood for those injured.
