GROTON (WFSB) - Police remained on scene of a barricaded person on Orion Avenue in Groton on Wednesday.
However, the incident was resolved around 12:30 p.m. and a shelter in place was lifted, according to police.
Police said a person was found dead in the home when tactical teams entered.
The medical examiner will join the investigation with state police, Groton police, FBI and NCIS.
The person's identity has not been released.
Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro said officers were called to a home around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a "disturbance."
Officers said a woman told them that her husband was inside the home with a handgun. She reported that the gun had been fired inside.
Police said they were able to remove the woman and two young children and put them in a safe location.
As a result of the incident, the Naval Submarine Base New London's child development center closed for the day.
Also, base employees who live in the area of Orion Avenue were granted administrative leave until the incident was resolved.
Base officials instructed any employees with questions to contact their chain of command.
The town's school superintendent, Michael Graner, told Channel 3 that only a couple of students were impacted by the incident, so schools opened on schedule.
However, Graner said some middle school buses were affected.
The two students in the impacted area stayed home.
Fusaro said he has been coordinating with the superintendent.
Upon arrival at the home, Fusaro said officers heard the gunshots.
Immediately afterward, Fusaro said officers secured a perimeter around the area and called in mutual aid from departments in Ledyard, Waterford, the City of Groton and state police.
According to Fusaro, residents in the area of Orion and Proteus avenues were told to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.
Police were able to determine that the man was the only person in the home. Movement was observed within the home at one point.
"There is no immediate threat to the public," Fusaro said. "It’s a confined incident. It did happen within the vicinity of the Navy Lodge here in Groton."
That's where officers were staged.
A lot of the families who live in the neighborhood are military members.
Channel 3 is working to find out if the suspect has military ties.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.