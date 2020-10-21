GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus has now affected one of the oldest nursing homes in Connecticut.
Fairview in Groton is a non-profit care facility that started in 1892. One hundred years ago, they survived the Spanish flu, and the facility had been basically COVID-19 free up until June.
On Wednesday, 32 of the 88 residents in the 120-bed facility tested positive for the virus.
“For most of us as healthcare professionals, this is the hardest time that we’ve experienced in our careers,” said Executive Director Bill Nelson.
He said they were doing fine up until June, thanks to an ample supply of personal protective equipment, and following all of the protocols for residents and staff.
“Being COVID free for as long as we were, we were able to stockpile PPE so it didn’t catch us. All of our staff were wearing personal protective equipment, as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and this virus still got in here,” Nelson said.
Since September, Fairview has documented 52 residents and 17 staff testing positive for COVID-19, and two deaths.
On Wednesday, 32 residents tested positive, three are hospitalized, and four staff members are positive.
Those hospitalized are isolated and being treated at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Besides following the health guidelines, residents are tested every two to three days, while staffers are tested weekly, with contact tracing done on-site by their infectious control nurse.
When asked how COVID could have spread so quickly, Nelson said “a staff member who works in our nursing department, they were asymptotic and they worked while asymptotic positive and it went from one staff member to where we are now today.”
Nelson adds that the state health department inspected Fairview on Saturday and found no deficiencies in their procedures.
“We just assume it’s everywhere, covering every inch of the facility, and we’re just working very hard to be diligent,” Nelson said.
He added that they’re diligent too about keeping the morale of their staff upbeat during this pandemic.
