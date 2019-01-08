GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Groton police officer was injured while trying to break up a fight at Groton’s Fitch Senior High School on Monday afternoon.
Three students, including two juveniles were arrested in the fight, Groton Police Chief Louis J. Fusaro, Jr. told Channel 3.
Police arrested 18-year-old Groton student Brandon Hamilton and charged him with Assault and Breach of Peace.
Chief Fusaro said police were called to the school for a fight in a hallway. An officer suffered minor injuries when police said his head struck a wall while he was trying to separate the students.
The Officer, who was not identified, was treated at Pequot Health Center and released.
All three students were released on a promise to appear in New London court.
