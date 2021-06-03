GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Groton Police have arrested a man who was accused of exposing himself on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Wednesday, police said they were searching for a man who exposed himself in the area of Gungywamp Road in the area of Briar Hill Road.
On Thursday around 9 a.m., officers were patrolling the area and saw a man fitting the suspect’s description given from the previous incidents.
Police said the man was acting suspiciously.
The man was identified as 23-year-old Christian Lolley of Groton.
While police were investigating, another person approached them and disclosed another exposure incident which had occurred a short time before officers locating Lolley.
Lolley was charged with breach of peace and public indecency. He was given a $5,000 bond.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 860-441-6712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.