GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Groton said they're concerned about the safety of a girl after she disappeared.
They said Nyah Hilliard may be with a boyfriend whom they have yet to identify.
They said they had information that she was recently spotted in New London with him. However, they also said she could also be in Norwich with male friends who have connections to New York City.
"We are seeking to ensure her well being and safety, and bring this matter to a successful and safe conclusion," police posted to their Facebook page. "If anyone has knowledge as to her whereabouts or who she is staying with you can call any of the above and let us know, as we have stated we are very concerned for her and want to ensure that she is safe."
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jason Hauptman at 860-445-2451.
