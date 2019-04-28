GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- City of Groton police are investigating an incident of vandalism to several benches that lined the boardwalk on Sunday.
City of Groton Police said 12 benches were found in the water off the boardwalk on Saturday.
The benches were recovered from the water, but police are investigating to determine those involved in vandalizing the benches.
Those with information are asked to contact Corporal Declos at (860) 445-2451 and reference GCPD case #19-5032-OF.
