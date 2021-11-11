GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men are in custody after police caught them trying to steal catalytic converters from a Groton facility.
It happened around 2:50 Wednesday morning at the Penske Truck Rental building on Route 12.
A 911 caller had told police that they saw flashlights moving under a truck in the parking lot of the company and heard, what appeared to be, a saw cutting through metal.
Officers immediately found a man beginning to crawl underneath one of the trucks and a catalytic converter laying on the ground next to him.
Police found blades in the suspect's, identified as James Good, 41, of Providence, Rhode Island, sweatshirt pocket and subsequently placed him under arrest.
Authorities learned that a second man, identified as Wilbur Davis, 44, of Providence, Rhode Island, was on the property and found him off with the help of police K9's off in a wooded area.
Both men are facing several charges and were each given a bond of $25,000.
