Groton police on scene of barricaded person

GROTON (WFSB) - Police are on scene of a barricaded person on Orion Avenue.
Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro said officers were called to a home on Orion Avenue around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a 'disturbance.'
Upon arrival, Chief Fusaro said officers heard gunshots. Immediately after, Chief Fusaro said officers secured a perimeter around the area and called in mutual aid from departments in Ledyard, Watertown, the City of Groton and State Police.
According to Chief Fusaro, residents in the area of Orion Ave. and Proteus Ave. have been told to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.
Chief Fusaro said there is no threat to the public.
Chief Fusaro said the incident took place in the area of the Navy Lodge.
Officers expect to be on scene for a while until situation is resolved.
