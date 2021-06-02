GROTON, CT (WFSB) – The Groton Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself.
Police said they received several calls regarding a man exposing himself along Gungywamp Road in the vicinity of Briar Hill Road.
The man is described as a tan, white male, wearing green and brown military fatigues, approximately 5’6” to 6 feet tall, average build, with shoulder-length brown hair, but shaved on the sides.
Anyone with information regarding this man or may have observed suspicious activity is asked to contact police at 860-441-6712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.