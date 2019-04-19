GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Groton police are searching for the rightful owner of a lost wedding band.
Police posted on Facebook on Thursday afternoon about the wedding band.
The ring was found in the vicinity of West Side Middle School on a sidewalk near a bus stop.
They posted pictures of the exterior of the ring.
Police are asking people to share the image in hopes of returning it to its rightful owner.
Anyone with information about the ring is asked to contact police.
