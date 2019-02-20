GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- The principal at the Northeast Academy in Groton has been placed on leave.
The superintendent sent a letter to parents saying it was because of a "personnel matter" involving Principal Paul Esposito.
Details on the investigation haven't been released at this point.
