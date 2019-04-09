GROTON, CT (WFSB) – A U.S. Sailor was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in his barracks in Groton.
According to state police, troopers were called to a home in Griswold after a mother stated her juvenile had sexual relations with a 27-year-old.
The incident took place in Dec. of 2018 while the juvenile was home sick from school.
According to police, in February, Chazzman Chung, an Enlisted Sailor of the Groton Submarine base confessed to a relationship with the juvenile.
According to the Lt. Commander, Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class (CTM3) Chazzman Kealiiokapapaki Chung is assigned to Naval Information Operations Detachment Groton.
Chung said he met the juvenile on the social media app known as “Grindr”.
Police said Chung admitted to picking up the victim and bringing him to the base in Groton, then sexually assaulting the victim in his barracks before returning the victim to his Griswold home.
The Naval Criminal Investigate Services is conducting an investigation into the alleged sexual assault that occurred on the submarine base.
On Tuesday morning, Chung turned himself in to Troop E in Montville.
He was charged with risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.
Chung was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.
He enlisted in the Navy is April of 2014.
