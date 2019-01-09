GROTON (WFSB) - Police remained on scene of a barricaded person on Orion Avenue in Groton on Wednesday morning.
The town's superintendent Michael Graner told Channel 3 that only a couple of students were impacted by the incident, so schools will open on schedule.
However, Graner said some middle school buses were affected.
The two students in the impacted area will stay home.
The town's police chief said he has been coordinating with the superintendent.
Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro said officers were called to a home around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a "disturbance."
Upon arrival, Fusaro said officers heard gunshots.
Immediately afterward, Fusaro said officers secured a perimeter around the area and called in mutual aid from departments in Ledyard, Watertown, the City of Groton and state police.
According to Fusaro, residents in the area of Orion and Proteus avenues have been told to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.
"There is no immediate threat to the public," Fusaro said. "It’s a confined incident. It did happen within the vicinity of the Navy Lodge here in Groton."
That's where officers were staged.
A lot of the families who live in the neighborhood are military members.
Channel 3 is working to find out if the suspect has military ties. They're being told to stay inside, lock their doors and wait out the situation.
Officers said the situation could either continue for hours or be resolved soon. It's just a matter of being patient until the suspect can be taken into custody.
