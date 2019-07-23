GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Flash flooding in the City of Groton Monday evening damaged a section of Thames Street at Electric Boat.
A 20-foot area was washed out on the western side of Thames Street right along submarine builder, Electric Boat.
The city figured two and a half to three inches of rain fell in a short period of time, pooling into the southern end of Thames Street at Ledyard Street.
Mayor Keith Hendrick said it will take some time to repair the damage.
“This is not like fixing a pothole. This is a large, like 20-foot by five-foot crevice, and on the side of the road, on the load bearing side, that’s we’re going to need to fix,” Hendrick said.
There is no time frame to getting the repairs finished.
In the meantime, the traffic pattern remains the same with safety barriers in place.
