GROTON, CT (WFSB) – A Groton teen was charged with operating a drug factory after police seized 23 pounds of marijuana and other various narcotics.
On Feb. 26, the Groton Town Police Department executed a narcotics search at 34 Lestertown Road.
Police found $39,270 in cash, 23 pounds of marijuana, 735 marijuana vape cartridges, one bottle of Promethazine, two bottles of liquid THC, and various marijuana edibles.
The suspect, 19-year-old Sage Baranski, was not home at the time of the search.
On April 4, Baranski turned himself into police.
Baranksi was charged with possession over 1 kilo of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 4 ounces, possession of narcotics, and operating a drug factory.
He is scheduled to appear in court later this month after posting a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.