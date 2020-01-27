GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in the Town of Groton are hoping the public can help identify three people they said are associated with a hit-and-run.
The hit-and-run happened at the Walmart in town back on Jan. 24.
Monday, they released surveillance pictures of the three people. See them here.
They said they also want information about the associated vehicle, which was described as a white pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado with a company logo on it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Groton town police at 860-441-6712.
