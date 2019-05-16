GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Groton Town police are on the scene of a serious crash.
It happened on the Gold Star Highway near Mill Pond Road Thursday afternoon.
Two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.
The road is closed in the area.
Police asked that drivers avoid the area and to expect delays.
"Expect delays along this route between Route 117 and Buddington Road," police said. "Gold Star Highway is shut down in this area."
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.