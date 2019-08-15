GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Town police in Groton are hoping the public can help identify a man who fraudulently took money from an ATM.
Police said the suspect made the fraudulent withdraws during July and August.
They described the person involved as man who has a left arm sleeve tattoo.
He was driving a gray late model year Toyota Rav4 and a late model Ford Fusion, also colored gray.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or with any other information about him is asked to call the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6716.
