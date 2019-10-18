(WFSB) - Ground beef sold at ShopRite is being recalled because of E.coli fears.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS, the beef was imported from Ontario, Canada.
The raw non-intact beef products were recalled by the Ryding-Regency Meat Packers, Ltd.
While Canadian authorities are the ones behind the recall, FSIS is distributing the health alert to the U.S.
Though the meat was produced on May 27 and May 30, FSIS said it is concerned it may still be in consumers' freezers.
The products were distributed to stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island. and Vermont.
They include:
- 10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “DEVANCO FOODS CHICAGO’S FAVORITE” GYROS SLICES (STRIPS) with a case code 159 19.
- 10-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “KRONOS HALAL GYROS STRIPS” HALAL CERTIFIED BEEF GYROS UNCOOKED, IQF STRIPS with a case code 19 159.
- Retail sized (8 patties) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Beef Hamburger Patties” with a case code 911541.021541.
- Retail sized (8 kabobs) cardboard box packages containing “ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Uncooked Kufta Kabob” with a case code 911154.021154.
- 8-lb. cardboard box packages containing bulk plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “ShopRite 100% PURE QUARTER POUND Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell by date of 060720.
- 3-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “ShopRite 100% PURE Ground Beef Hamburgers” and a sell by date of 060720.
- 2-lb. cardboard box packages containing plastic wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “LANDIS BRAND 100% ALL BEEF PATTIES 8 Quarter Pound Patties” and a sell by date of 060720.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information on the recall can be read on the USDA's website here.
