WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks broke ground on a ground transportation center Thursday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in the 10:30 a.m. ceremony.
The $210 million facility will house car rental services, add public parking and incorporate public transit connections.
Lamont called it the first major expansion of services at the airport in years.
The facility is slated to open in 2022.
