NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Ground will be broken on the next phase of a big project in New Haven on Monday.

The City's Downtown Crossing project and the 101 College Street Development are entering Phase 3.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro said they will participate in Monday morning's groundbreaking.

A news conference is set for 11 a.m. on Church Street.

The Downtown Crossing project includes the removal of the former Route 34 expressway and the development of new streets connecting downtown New Haven with the Hill neighborhood.

The 101 College Street Development includes the construction of a 10-story building that will support the state’s growing bioscience sector and become home to labs, research space, and offices hosted by Arvinas, BioLabs, and Yale University.

Last week, the city announced the closure of South Frontage Road as part of construction.