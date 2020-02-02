MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Sunday marked Groundhog Day, a longstanding local tradition to predict whether spring will come early, or if winter will persist for another six weeks.
This morning at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester, Chuckles the Groundhog did not see her shadow, meaning Connecticut will have an early spring.
Doors opened at 6 a.m. and coffee and breakfast foods were served while fans waited for Chuckles to arrive.
Chuckles also predicted an early spring last year, but Americans experienced the coldest air in a generation, and more than 20 people were killed.
However, forecasters said temperatures east of the Mississippi River Valley will be above average for the next two weeks.
Groundhog Day dates back more than 100 years, when an editor of a Punxsutawney newspaper declared 'Phil' as the official weather predictor groundhog.
What do you want this Groundhog Day? You can vote now on the WFSB website.
