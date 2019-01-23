HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers may decide to legalize recreational marijuana, meanwhile, those on both sides of the debate want to be heard.
On Wednesday, those against marijuana say there are many dangers.
Lawmakers have talked about legalizing marijuana for a few years, but this year, it could happen.
Our new governor, Ned Lamont, supports it and it could bring in badly needed revenue.
But some say people need to know the risks.
The Anti-Marijuana Movement has many faces.
There are police officers who are very much against it.
“We don't need another recreational drug out there. We have enough problems with alcohol. And another drug out there, we don't have enough resources especially with drugged-driving,” said Chief James Cetran, Police Chief’s Association.
Police say legalizing marijuana will create more problems and it's not worth the money.
According to studies done in Colorado and Washington state, half the pot money promised for drug prevention and treatment never materialized, more Colorado youth are being arrested for pot-related offenses, and use among elementary and high school students has increased 34 percent.
It's now legal to buy marijuana in Massachusetts.
Pro-pot groups are pushing CT lawmakers to legalize and regulate it.
"This is about adult use that we are putting in, you have to be 21,” said Joe Lachance.
But opponents say people can buy it and then sell it to adults and even to minors, making it more accessible.
That's the concern for these high school students from Guilford.
"People need to know it’s not a good substance and there are a lot of dangers to it,” said Elizabeth Abernathy, Guilford senior.
The three teenagers say they've seen the effects of marijuana on some of their classmates.
“There are a couple of people in my class who come high and they say, ‘I just get high because I don't want to be here, don't like this class’ and I say, ‘You're not here if you are high,’" said Julia Rubbo, Guilford sophomore.
Ten states, and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.
There are 24 new freshman Democratic lawmakers in the House alone. They could be the ones who support this help get it passed.
