BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – There is more fallout from the absentee ballot controversy in Bridgeport’s mayoral primary.
On Wednesday, “Bridgeport Generation Now Votes” and “P.T. Partners” spoke about the lawsuit they helped file.
The suit claims supporters of Mayor Joe Ganim provided absentee ballots to those who didn’t qualify for them or didn’t even ask for them.
Ganim only beat Democratic challenger and State Senator Marilyn Moore, thanks to a three to one margin of absentee ballots that went in his favor.
For now, Moore is running as a write in candidate in November’s general election, but the lawsuit is asking for the primary results to be set aside and for a judge to order a new election.
“If the people of Bridgeport allow election officials, politicians, and political parties to continue to abuse and break our election laws, we have given away our power to people who have and will corrupt it for their personal gain,” said Callie Gale Heilmann, Bridgeport Generation Now Votes.
While “Bridgeport Generation Now Votes” says it’s a non-partisan, non-profit, when questioned after the press conference, Heilmann admitted to holding a fundraiser for Moore last winter.
