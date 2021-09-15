HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Environmental advocates are calling on calling on the Connecticut General Assembly to do more to address climate change.
Members of a group called Save the Sound and other supporters want transportation and climate change initiative legislation to be discussed in a special session.
The coalition gathered in Hartford Wednesday morning at Union Station to address the importance of having greener infrastructure, including more electric vehicle charging stations.
The event came after state officials announced this month that Connecticut is not on track to meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“This is a challenge of our generation,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “This is one way to address it. There aren’t a whole lot of other options on the table. So, it’s time we got serious about pushing down those emissions and creating long term revenue streams so we can invest at the state and local level.”
Advocates said climate change is causing more severe weather events, such as the massive flooding the state saw earlier this month.
Why are there not concerns about the massive crime...higher cost of living and Lamonts poor excuse to RULE by Emergency Action only. WFSB only prints DNC talking points after they get the memo.
The rise in violent crimes here in Connecticut deserves more of our state lawmakers' attention, NOT climate change!!!
