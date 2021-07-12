HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group of people demanded an end to the governor's emergency powers.
The group, which included members of CT Liberty Rally, protested against extending Gov. Ned Lamont's powers.
The rally happened at the state capitol in Hartford around noon on Monday.
Back in March, state Senate Democrats voted in favor of giving Lamont the power to extend executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans, however, said that gave Lamont too much power.
