TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Supporters of law enforcement are at a rally in Torrington.
It comes amid counter demonstrations calling for police reform and racial equality.
The gathering at Coe Memorial Park is growing larger by the moment.
You’ll see signs showing support for police like thin blue line flags and hats.
An organizer says this is not a counter protest against the Black Lives Matter movement.
Organizer David Iamanna found the George Floyd video to be disturbing.
He says he agrees there needs to be reform, such as greater accountability and transparency from police departments.
Iamanna also said the spotlight cast on officers is unfair based on the actions of bad officers.
This is why the United American Patriots are hosting the rally.
“Tonight is supporting police, supporting law enforcement officers, not to protest anyone else that's doing anything different than us, but just to let people know that we support the police and that everybody should support the police, let's work together to come to a solution if we think there's wrong things, which there are,” Iamanna said.
The demonstration is scheduled to go until 8 p.m. Saturday night.
A lineup of speakers are expected to touch on policing at a time of unrest.
(1) comment
If you want to support the cops (as I do), you have to be willing to pay more taxes (as I do) to hire more quality cops. Will any of tonight's speakers call for higher taxes?
Brian Duffy ~~ Simsbury, CT
