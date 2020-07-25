NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - In New Haven Saturday a group gathered for a walk to end community violence.
People walking door to door in neighborhoods with at-risk young people to encourage them to promote unity.
The organizer says their message to young people here in these communities is that they need to stop with the violence.
There has been a rash of shootings in New Haven in recent days and weeks and the city has already surpassed last year’s shooting statistics.
“We are walking through every neighborhood in the city of New Haven to see if we can talk to kids and just say listen. We are tired of all the shooting and we want these kids to put these guns down,” said Carlton Staggers.
Staggers lives in New Haven and he’s fed up with the gun violence in his city.
Last month his 19-year-old cousin Kiana Brown was killed by a stray bullet as she slept in her bed. Her death among a rash of shootings and killings this summer in the Elm City.
Staggers and other concerned citizens are walking the streets of neighborhoods with at-risk young people hoping to talk to them and having them hear them out.
He says the energy many of them used to participate in protests after the killing of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis in May, is the same energy that can be used to combat gun violence in the community.
“George Floyd got killed and we was protesting doing black lives matter and all this, but we still have black on black crime. We are protesting for that, but we’re not doing nothing for this,” Staggers said.
Among those helping him spread his message of hope are three off-duty police officers.
New Haven police officer Reginald McGlotten is at the grill on his own time and his own dime cooking up hot dogs and burgers and handing them out hoping to bridge the divide between police and the community.
“I’m very approachable. I’m not the one to go out there and try to be intimidating. That’s not me. I’m here to help. That’s my job. That’s what I signed up for. That’s me,” McGlotten said.
Sunday, they visit the Westville Manor section of New Haven where a candle memorial sits on the sidewalk to mark the two-year anniversary of a woman killed on those streets.
“So I’d rather see that than see all these young people out here killing each other cause I have kids and I don’t want to get that phone call. I don’t want to get that phone call,” said Staggers.
Doing walks like this is for the 6 an 11 o clock news shows. It does not a thing for young blacks. In fact George Floyd would be alive if he didn't resist.
